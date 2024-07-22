Country artists share their best concerts ever attended

Let me ask you this, “What’s the best concert you’ve ever been to? Most people will have an answer, unless they’ve never been to a live show. Maybe you answered Cody Johnson or Jelly Roll, but have you ever wondered what their favorite concert was?
Taste of Country asked several of your favorite country artists what the best concert was they’ve ever been to and here are their answers:
TJ from Brothers Osbourne - George Strait was his favorite concert
Ashley Cooke - Ed Sheeran
Jelly Roll - Garth Brooks, he loves him some Garth!
Cody Johnson - He loved seeing Nickelback
Dasha - Her favorite was Taylor Swift, popular choice!
Conner Smith - Eric Church
George Birge - Kenny Chesney
Dylan Scott - Luke Bryan, one of my Top 5, too!
Jordan Davis - John Prine
Kameron Marlowe - Brooks & Dunn
Scotty McCreery - Bruno Mars
Parker McCollum - The Band of Heathens
Lainey Wilson - Her favorite was Tim McGraw