Country Concert ‘26 announces headliners for next year’s festival

The organizers at Country Concert ‘26 have just announced that several artists are playing at next year’s festival in Fort Loramie.
Country Concert ‘26 will take place on July 9th, 10th, and 11th.
🚨 The wait is over! 🚨— #CountryConcert26 (@countryconcert) September 26, 2025
The official lineup for Country Concert ‘26 is HERE 🎶 Join us July 9, 10 & 11, 2026 in Fort Loramie, Ohio as we celebrate our 45th Anniversary! 🇺🇸✨
From Legends to today’s country favorites and rising stars: @Jason_Aldean @TheAlabamaBand… pic.twitter.com/7QCBpVrc1P
Here is a breakdown of which artists are performing on each day.
Wednesday, July 8th Camper Party
- 4 artists to be announced
Thursday, July 9th
- Riley Green
- Jamey Johnson
- Randy Houser
- Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery
- Graham Barham
- Mae Estes
- and more artists to be announced
Friday, July 10th
- Alabama
- Tracy Byrd
- Bryan Martin
- Lanie Gardner
- the USA Karaoke Contest
- and more artists to be announced
Saturday, July 11th
- Jason Aldean
- Travis Tritt
- Hudson Westbrook
- Terri Clark
- Preston Cooper
- Zach John King
- Tyler Reese Tritt
- Chandler Walters
- And more artists to be announced
To buy tickets and get more info on Country Concert ‘26, just visit CountryConcert.com