Country Concert ‘26 announces headliners for next year’s festival Jason Aldean, Alabama, and Riley Green headline next year’s festival

The organizers at Country Concert ‘26 have just announced that several artists are playing at next year’s festival in Fort Loramie.

Country Concert ‘26 will take place on July 9th, 10th, and 11th.

🚨 The wait is over! 🚨



Join us July 9, 10 & 11, 2026 in Fort Loramie, Ohio as we celebrate our 45th Anniversary!



— #CountryConcert26 (@countryconcert) September 26, 2025

Here is a breakdown of which artists are performing on each day.

Wednesday, July 8th Camper Party

4 artists to be announced

Thursday, July 9th

Riley Green



Jamey Johnson



Randy Houser



Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery



Graham Barham



Mae Estes



and more artists to be announced

Friday, July 10th

Alabama



Tracy Byrd



Bryan Martin



Lanie Gardner



the USA Karaoke Contest



and more artists to be announced

Saturday, July 11th

Jason Aldean



Travis Tritt



Hudson Westbrook



Terri Clark



Preston Cooper



Zach John King



Tyler Reese Tritt



Chandler Walters



And more artists to be announced

To buy tickets and get more info on Country Concert ‘26, just visit CountryConcert.com