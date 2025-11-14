Country Concert ‘26 adds more stars and new artists to festival lineup

Cole Swindell, Warren Zeiders, ERNEST, and more have been added to the Country Concert ‘26 lineup

Country Concert '26
By Jimmy Larrabee

The organizers at Country Concert ‘26 have just announced several more artists are joining the festival’s lineup to go along with the previously announced headliners of Jason Aldean, Riley Green, and Alabama.

Organizers of the festival announced that Cole Swindell, Warren Zeiders, ERNEST, Vincent Mason, Corey Kent, Hannah McFarland, and Cole Goodwin are all taking the stage in Fort Loramie in 2026.

Country Concert ‘26 will take place on July 9th, 10th, and 11th.

Here is a breakdown of which artists are performing on each day.

Wednesday, July 8th Camper Party

  • 4 artists to be announced

Thursday, July 9th

  • Riley Green
  • Jamey Johnson
  • Randy Houser
  • Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery
  • Corey Kent
  • Graham Barham
  • Mae Estes
  • Hannah McFarland

Friday, July 10th

  • Alabama
  • Cole Swindell
  • ERNEST
  • Tracy Byrd
  • Bryan Martin
  • Lanie Gardner
  • Cole Goodwin
  • the USA Karaoke Contest

Saturday, July 11th

    • Jason Aldean
    • Travis Tritt
    • Warren Zeiders
    • Hudson Westbrook
    • Terri Clark
    • Vincent Mason
    • Preston Cooper
    • Zach John King
    • Tyler Reese Tritt
    • Chandler Walters

To buy tickets and get more info on Country Concert ‘26, visit CountryConcert.com

