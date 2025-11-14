Country Concert ‘26 adds more stars and new artists to festival lineup Cole Swindell, Warren Zeiders, ERNEST, and more have been added to the Country Concert ‘26 lineup

The organizers at Country Concert ‘26 have just announced several more artists are joining the festival’s lineup to go along with the previously announced headliners of Jason Aldean, Riley Green, and Alabama.

Organizers of the festival announced that Cole Swindell, Warren Zeiders, ERNEST, Vincent Mason, Corey Kent, Hannah McFarland, and Cole Goodwin are all taking the stage in Fort Loramie in 2026.

Country Concert ‘26 will take place on July 9th, 10th, and 11th.

Here is a breakdown of which artists are performing on each day.

Wednesday, July 8th Camper Party

4 artists to be announced

Thursday, July 9th

Riley Green

Jamey Johnson

Randy Houser

Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery

Corey Kent

Graham Barham

Mae Estes

Hannah McFarland

Friday, July 10th

Alabama

Cole Swindell

ERNEST

Tracy Byrd

Bryan Martin

Lanie Gardner

Cole Goodwin

the USA Karaoke Contest

Saturday, July 11th

Jason Aldean



Travis Tritt



Warren Zeiders



Hudson Westbrook



Terri Clark



Vincent Mason



Preston Cooper



Zach John King



Tyler Reese Tritt



Chandler Walters

To buy tickets and get more info on Country Concert ‘26, visit CountryConcert.com