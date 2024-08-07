Daisy Ridley reveals Graves' Disease diagnosis

Daisy Ridley has revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease back in September 2023.

Graves' disease is an immune system condition that affects the thyroid gland, according to Mayo Clinic.

The Young Woman and the Sea actress tells Women's Health in an interview published Tuesday that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease after her doctor suggested she see an endocrinologist following bouts of hot flashes and fatigue after filming the psychological thriller Magpie.

“I thought, Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly,” she says.

When she described her symptoms, which included a racing heart rate, weight loss, fatigue and hand tremors, to the endocrinologist, he said they were consistent with Graves', often referred to as “tired but wired.”

"It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out," says Ridley.

While there is no cure for Graves' disease, Ridley is managing her symptoms with "a routine pattern of daily medication and a more mindful diet," according to Women's Health, including going gluten-free.

“I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better,” says Ridley, who has also been vegan for year.

She’s working to pay attention to her body by slowing down and resting when necessary, as well as integrating things like infrared saunas, cryotherapy, massages and acupuncture into her routine.

