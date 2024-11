Hallmark Media's 15th Anniversary Of Countdown To Christmas Event At Blue Hill At Stone Barns In Tarrytown, NY. TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of "Dan + Shay" perform onstage at Hallmark Media's 15th Anniversary of Countdown To Christmas event at Blue Hill at Stone Barns on October 17, 2024 in Tarrytown, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Hallmark Media) (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

It’s November 1st and according to Dan + Shay, it’s officially Christmas!

Can you imagine looking out your front door and seeing these two rollerblading around, all dressed-up for the holidays? lol

Their brand new double album, which has been in the making for more than a decade, is available everywhere. The double-album is called “It’s Officially Christmas” and features “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town.”

Rollerblading Santas not included...