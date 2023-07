CMA Fest 2023 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: (L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

After a long hiatus, Dan + Shay have resurfaced with the announcement of a new album, Bigger Houses, which will be available for fans on September 15th!

To celebrate the announcement, the duo released three news songs set to be featured on the album: the title track, “Bigger Houses,” as well as “Heartbreak on the Map” and “Save Me the Trouble.”

Fans can pre-save the album and listen to the new songs now!