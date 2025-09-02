'Dances with Wolves' actor Graham Greene dies at 73

Graham Greene attends the premiere of 'Seeds' during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Shawn Goldberg/Getty Images)

Dances with Wolves actor Graham Greene, who paved the way for Indigenous actors in Hollywood, has died at age 73, his rep confirmed to ABC News.

The Oscar-nominated Canadian First Nations actor passed “after a lengthy illness,” according to his agent Michael Greene (no relation). In a statement, his agent called him “a great man of morals, ethics [and] character” who will be “eternally missed.”

Graham Greene began his acting career in the 1970s but his co-starring role as Kicking Bird in 1990's Dances with Wolves put him on the map, earning him a best supporting actor Oscar nomination. He went on to appear in films including The Green Mile, The Twilight Saga: New Moon and Molly's Game, as well as TV shows like Northern Exposure, Reservation Dogs, Riverdale, The Last of Us and Tulsa King.

Greene won a Grammy in 2000 for best spoken word album for children for Listen to the Storyteller. He also received a Gemini Award, Canadian Screen Award and was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and an Independent Spirit Award. He received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame in 2021.

