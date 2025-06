2019: Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington on Oct. 27, 2019.

Comedian and Yellow Springs resident Dave Chappelle is bringing his summer comedy shows back to the Greene County community this summer.

“Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp” will return to the Wirrig Pavilion July 2nd, 3rd, and 5th, along with 6 shows spanning two weekends in August. Phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are not permitted in the performance area.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, June 6th on Ticketmaster.