Dayton Celtic Festival is Back

2014 Dayton Celtic Festival Photo credit to Dayton Celtic Festival Facebook Page
By Kato

The Dayton Celtic Festival is happening July 25th through July 27th downtown at Riverscape Metropark.

3 days of Celtic music, shopping, food, beer, & fun. The Festival did recently win ”Best Festival in Dayton"

Hours for this years festival will be Friday 5:30pm-11:00pm, Saturday 11:30am-11:00pm & Sunday 10:00am-6:00pm.

More information on Dayton Celtic Fest 2025

