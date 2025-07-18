Dayton Celtic Festival is Back

The Dayton Celtic Festival is happening July 25th through July 27th downtown at Riverscape Metropark.
3 days of Celtic music, shopping, food, beer, & fun. The Festival did recently win ”Best Festival in Dayton"
Hours for this years festival will be Friday 5:30pm-11:00pm, Saturday 11:30am-11:00pm & Sunday 10:00am-6:00pm.
More information on Dayton Celtic Fest 2025
- Date: Friday July 25th, Saturday July 26th, Sunday July 27th
- Location: 237 E Monument Ave, Dayton, OH 45402
- Map: Dayton Celtic Festival
- Schedule: Dayton Celtic Festival Schedule