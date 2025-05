Dayton is about to get cheesy

Dayton Cheese Fest 2025 is going on this weekend down at Austin Landing, this event will be on Saturday. Lots of food vendors, beer garden, inflatables, live music, & fireworks.

This is a free event. The fun begins at 3pm and goes through 10.

Cheese Fest!

When: SATURDAY, MAY 24, 2025 AT 3 PM – 10 PM

Where: THE PARK AT AUSTIN LANDING

Admission: Free Admission!

More info: Dayton Cheese Fest at Austin Landing

Map: Austin Landing