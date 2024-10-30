'Deadpool & Wolverine' coming to Disney+ in November

By Stephen Iervolino

Although the blockbuster is already available for rent or purchase on digital platforms, Deadpool & Wolverine will stream for free for Disney+ subscribers beginning Nov. 12.

The Disney+ release "goes far beyond the fourth wall with hilarious and insightful filmmaker commentary featuring director/producer/writer, Shawn Levy, and star/producer/writer, Ryan Reynolds," the streaming service advertises.

Speaking of "streaming," the Marvel Studios film is promoting its Disney+ debut in a cheeky way: by advertising in urinals and toilet stalls at multiple sports arenas.

The bathroom makeovers will make their debut on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly for the NBA's Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers game; the FedEx Forum in Memphis, where the Brooklyn Nets will play the Memphis Grizzlies; and the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, where the NHL's New York Islanders will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

