'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops box office again with $54 million weekend, hits $1 billion globally

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine barely beat out his wife Blake Lively's It Ends with Us, topping the North American box office with an estimated $54 million in its third week of release. That brings its total domestic gross to $494 million

The Marvel film, also starring Hugh Jackman, has now become the second film of 2024 to top the $1 billion mark worldwide, joining Pixar's Inside Out 2.

Marvel and Pixar are both owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Meanwhile, It Ends with Us also had an impressive weekend, exceeding expectations with an estimated $50 million for a second place finish in its opening weekend. Internationally, the film, starring Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Jenny Slate, collected an an estimated $30 million, bring its worldwide tally to $80 million.

Third place went to the disaster film Twisters, which delivered an estimated $15 million at the domestic box office, bringing its four-week tally to $222 million. It's worldwide total currently stands at $310 million.

The weekend's second new major release, Borderlands, starring Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, disappointed in its theatrical debut, earning an estimated $8.8 million at the North American box office and $16.5 million globally.

Rounding out the top 5 was Despicable Me 4, grabbing an estimated $8 million. It's four-week total now stands at $330 million domestically and $807 worldwide.

