Dierks Bentley announces tour with Zach Top

Dierks Bentley just announced “The Broken Branches Tour” this morning and he could be coming to a city near you!
The tour kicks off May 29th in Austin, TX and runs through the end of August with stops along the way in Florida, California, Georgia, North Carolina and more.
Joining Dierks on tour will be Zach Top and The Band Loula. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday 2/21 at 10 am local time. However, if you’re part of “The Risers Fan Club,” you’ll get a pre-sale code to purchase tickets in advance.
THE BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR - with special guests @ZachTopmu and #TheBandLoula coming to a city near you. Can’t wait to kick it this summer with y’all! Who’s ready? 🔥— Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) February 17, 2025
Be sure to join The Risers Fan Club at https://t.co/f3mbSVYd0k for a pre-sale code, tickets on general sale this… pic.twitter.com/MFgmxUeIoU