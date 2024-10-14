Director Alex Proyas dings Elon Musk for swiping his futuristic designs from 'I, Robot'

On Thursday Elon Musk debuted the latest advancements from his company Tesla, including its bipedal and apparently AI-enhanced Optimus Robot, along with a Robovan and a Robotaxi, both of which are self-driving.

However, some noted the sleek tech bore more than a passing resemblance to stuff seen in the 2004 Will Smith hit I, Robot — and one of those was its director, Alex Proyas.

Next to pictures of Tesla's bipedal bot and the vehicles, Proyas posted stills from the film, including its slender humanoid robots.

He wrote, "Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please?"

While the robots aren't exact copies, the Robovan looks strikingly similar to a robot transport in the movie.

Chances are Elon was well aware of the designs in the film — the event was called "We Robot."

Let's just hope Elon's bots don't go into revolution mode as they did in the film.

