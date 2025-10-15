Documentary on the making of the 'Avatar' films headed to Disney+

A documentary on the making of the Avatar films is headed to Disney+.

Fans of James Cameron's fantasy sci-fi franchise will be able to watch Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films on Nov. 7. The trailer for the two-part documentary from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment arrived on Wednesday.

The documentaries will show a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the Oscar-winning film Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. Exclusive footage, concept art, and interviews with the cast and crew behind both films will be shown in the documentaries.

Thomas C. Grane directed Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films. Cameron and Rae Sanchini executive produced the project.

Featured in the two-part documentary through interviews are Cameron; Sam Worthington, who stars as Jake Sully; Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri; Stephen Lang, who plays the villainous Colonel Miles Quaritch; Sigourney Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine and now portrays Kiri; and Cameron's longtime collaborator Kate Winslet, who portrays Ronal, the Tsahìk of the Metkayina clan.

Also interviewed are the films' many crew members, including the casting director, visual effects supervisors, production designers, stunt coordinators and more.

"As much as we use computers and technology, Avatar is made by an incredibly talented team of people who bring every expression, every emotional beat, and the entire world, to life," Cameron says in the trailer.

The documentary found its filmmakers traveling across the world "to follow the cast and below-the-line team as they work to hone and perfect the techniques of underwater performance capture technology and learn to free dive in a massive, state-of-the-art 680,000-gallon water tank," according to a press release.

