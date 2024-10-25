Dodgers Fan, Brad Paisely, Kicking off the World Series Singing the National Anthem

Brad Paisley Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - February 10, 2024 Brad Paisley is an amazing musician, and he and his band put on a fantastic performance Saturday night, February 10, 2024, at the San Antonio Rodeo! Great songs, amazing playing... (Johnnie Walker)

By Caitlin Fisher

Game 1 of the World Series kicks off tonight (10/25) between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Dodgers Stadium and a familiar voice will be leading fans into the game singing the national anthem.

Dodgers fan, Brad Paisley, is set to take the stage ahead of Game 1 and sing the national anthem marking his fourth time singing at the World Series.

This year’s showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees will start with two games in L.A., followed by the next leg of the series in New York at Yankee Stadium.

Game 1 coverage begins tonight at 6/7c on FOX, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Radio.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!