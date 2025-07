FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton performs during "Dolly: An Original Musical" fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This is so exciting! Khloe Kardashian’s Good American jean brand has teamed up with Dolly Parton! Ladies...Dolly’s Jolean’s are here - from jeans, cute mini skirts, shirts, and dresses...the entire collection is adorable and available HERE!

Check it out: