Dolly Parton’s favorite fast-food item revealed!

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 09: Dolly Parton attends the Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store Preview & Press Conference at The Star in Frisco on May 09, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA)

We all know that Dolly Parton is a down to earth mega celebrity.

Now she’s revealed her favorite fast-food sandwich, and I’ve got to say that I totally agree with her.

According to an article from the Daily Meal courtesy of Yahoo!, Dolly revealed on Today that she is a fan of Burger King’s Whopper.

Who could blame her? There are so many great fast-food burgers out there, but Burger King has something very special with the Whopper. The meat which is flame broiled has an almost charcoal outdoor flavor. The toppings are the perfect balance as well. Who doesn’t like their sesame seed toasted buns?

Dolly told Today: “And, of course, I like those Whoppers at Burger King, that’s always been my favorite.”

We always trust Dolly's judgement!








