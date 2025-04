FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

I mean...there really is nothing Dolly Parton can’t do - she has built an empire and it continues to grow! Between her cookware, Duncan Hines Cake Mixes, perfume, makeup line, jeans....and now frozen meals!

She has launched a new line of single serving southern comfort frozen meals from shrimp and grits, to chicken and dumplings plus more - everything looks delicious.

Check your local Walmart’s frozen section - Dolly’s always cooking up something!