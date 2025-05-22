Dolly Parton’s New Meals

Dolly Parton is launching single serve meals which are inspired by her “cherished Southern-inspired favorites. Parton’s new frozen meals will be available at grocery stores nationwide.
The dishes include:
- Dolly Parton’s Beef Pot Roast
- Dolly Parton’s Chicken & Dumplings
- Dolly Parton’s Country Fried Steak
- Dolly Parton’s Shrimp & Grits
- Dolly Parton’s Biscuit Batter Peach Cobbler
