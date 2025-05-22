Dolly Parton’s New Meals

Courtesy of Dolly Parton
By Will Taylor

Dolly Parton is launching single serve meals which are inspired by her “cherished Southern-inspired favorites. Parton’s new frozen meals will be available at grocery stores nationwide.

The dishes include:

  • Dolly Parton’s Beef Pot Roast
  • Dolly Parton’s Chicken & Dumplings
  • Dolly Parton’s Country Fried Steak
  • Dolly Parton’s Shrimp & Grits
  • Dolly Parton’s Biscuit Batter Peach Cobbler
Dolly Parton's Single-Serve Frozen Meals

My new single-serve meals are here—Southern-style dishes made quick, easy and delicious! 🍽 Try Beef Pot Roast, Country Fried Steak, Chicken & Dumplings and Shrimp & Grits. Hungry yet? Grab your favorite in the frozen aisle or visit https://www.bakingwithdolly.com/frozen-meals

Posted by Dolly Parton on Wednesday, May 21, 2025
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!