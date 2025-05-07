Dolly Parton’s Opening A New Hotel In Nashville

Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Is there anything Dolly can’t do?! She’s projected to be opening a new hotel in Nashville in 2026 called the Songteller Hotel! The hotel is going to be 12 stories right in the heart of Downtown Nashville.

The Tennesseean shared on top of it being a hotel it’ll also hold some of Dolly’s most iconic outfits - on-site dining, a bar, entertainment venue and a special suite for the bachelorette parties called Six Sisters Suite which honors Dolly’s 5 sisters.

We don’t have an exact opening date yet but the renderings are here and we can’t wait to visit - check out the hotel below!

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!