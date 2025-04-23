Dominic Sessa to star as Anthony Bourdain in biopic for A24

Dominic Sessa will star as Anthony Bourdain in a new biopic about the late chef's life.

A24 confirmed the casting news for the upcoming film, which will be called Tony, by reposting a post from Variety about the casting news on the social platform X.

Antonio Banderas will also appear in the movie, though his role is being kept under wraps. The film will take place in 1976 and cover the life-changing experiences Bourdain had working and living in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Bourdain enrolled in culinary school in 1978, two years after the film is set. He was the executive chef of Brasserie Les Halles in New York City and penned the 2000 memoir Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. Bourdain also received a posthumous Emmy for his work on the unscripted series' No Reservations and Parts Unknown. He died in Strasbourg, France, in 2018 at age 61.

Matt Johnson is set to direct the biopic from a script written by Todd Barrels and Lou Howe. The project begins shooting in May.

Bourdain's estate rep Kimberly Witherspoon serves as an executive producer on the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.