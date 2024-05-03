Drew Barrymore to front new 'Hollywood Squares' for CBS

As part of its announcement of its 2024-25 season, CBS announced it has tapped Drew Barrymore to be the center square in an all-new version of the classic TV game show Hollywood Squares.

Squares has been slated for a midseason bow. Like previous iterations of the show, contestants play tic-tac-toe with star-filled cubes for cash and prizes. "The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game," CBS explains for the uninitiated.

The host of her eponymous hit chat show is also producing Squares through her Flower Films banner.

The series will premiere in January as part of CBS' Game Show Wednesdays lineup, paired with returning shows The Price Is Right at Night and Raid the Cage.

