Dua Lipa Returns to the Studio with Mark Ronson, Finds New Muse in Romance with Fiancé

Dua Lipa performs in Belgium during her Radical Optimism tour, June, 2025 (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Getty Images for ABA)

Dua Lipa has quietly returned to the recording studio alongside long‑time collaborator Mark Ronson, crafting new music that she says is deeply inspired by her relationship with fiancé Callum Turner.

The acclaimed producer—whose past work include Uptown Funk, Valerie, and Barbie soundtrack, plus Dua Lipa hits like Electricity and Dance the Night—expressed admiration for her artistic growth, calling the emerging material a sign of a “new era” in her development as a songwriter, vocalist, and individual according to The Sun.

Despite the creative momentum, sources caution that it is still “early days” in the album’s development. It’s not yet finalized which tracks produced with Ronson will appear on the record—or whether they might find their way onto other projects. Nonetheless, insiders report “exciting tracks” with strong potential, generating a sense of optimism within the studio sessions.

As she navigates her world tour and balances personal milestones, Lipa appears to be channeling her personal life into her artistic output, promising a forthcoming album shaped by both creative ambition and emotional resonance.