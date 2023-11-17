‘The Dukes Of Hazzard’ stars reunite, talk possible reboot

Illinois auto museum has no plans to remove General Lee display despite Confederate flag detailing The iconic 1969 Dodge Charger from “The Dukes of Hazzard,” known as the General Lee, on display at Wizard World's Philadelphia Comic Con 2011 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 18, 2011, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The director of the Volo Auto Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois, said in June 2020, he has no intentions of removing the car or the detailing on its roof featuring the Confederate battle flag from the facility. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic via Getty Images) (Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Catherine Bach, John Schneider and Tom Wopat reunited at the 2023 Gallatin Comic Con at the Gallatin Civic Center in Gallatin, Tennessee where Bach teased the possibility of a reboot of their hit show The Dukes Of Hazzard.

“First of all, John and Tom are family,” Bach said. “I love them both so much and always love to catch up with them. It’s a lot of laughs when we gather. We have so much history and know everything about each other. Well, pretty much everything. The secret to our long friendship is caring. We have seen each other through the good times and sad times. I do count on my TV cousins, and I think they know they can always count on me.”

“As far as a ‘Dukes’ reunion, anything is possible,” Bach teased.







