Dylan Scott is coming to Plain City to headline Rock The Clock

Check out all the photos from Dylan Scott's concert with Greylan James at the Fraze Pavilion on Friday, September 13th, 2024.

PHOTOS: Dylan Scott & Greylan James at the Fraze Pavilion

Dylan Scott is coming to Plain City tomorrow (July 26) night to headline Rock the Clock!

It’s a double dose of Dylan with Dylan Schneider opening the show. Tickets are still on sale for just $20 on Rock The Clock’s website.

Rock The Clock began 9 years ago to raise awareness to addiction, overdose, and the lives effected.