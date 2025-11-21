Eleven area Wendy’s locations are participating in Community Day by giving customers free food

A bacon burger from Wendy's. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Woody

Eleven Wendy’s locations across the Miami Valley are participating in Community Day by giving customers the option of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers or 4-Piece Chicken Nuggets free of charge from 11am-8pm.

The participating Wendy’s locations in the area include:

    • 3220 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek
    • 510 Upper Lewisburg in Brookville
    • 393 N. Broad St. in Fairborn
    • 8201 State Route 235 in Huber Heights
    • 4003 Wilmington Pike in Kettering
    • 220 S. Heincke Road in Miamisburg
    • 3190 Towne Blvd. in Middletown
    • 6199 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.
    • 383 E. National Road in Vandalia
    • 731 E. Dixie Ave. in West Carrollton
    • 890 W. Central Ave. in Springboro
