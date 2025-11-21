Eleven area Wendy’s locations are participating in Community Day by giving customers free food

Eleven Wendy’s locations across the Miami Valley are participating in Community Day by giving customers the option of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers or 4-Piece Chicken Nuggets free of charge from 11am-8pm.
The participating Wendy’s locations in the area include:
- 3220 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek
- 510 Upper Lewisburg in Brookville
- 393 N. Broad St. in Fairborn
- 8201 State Route 235 in Huber Heights
- 4003 Wilmington Pike in Kettering
- 220 S. Heincke Road in Miamisburg
- 3190 Towne Blvd. in Middletown
- 6199 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.
- 383 E. National Road in Vandalia
- 731 E. Dixie Ave. in West Carrollton
- 890 W. Central Ave. in Springboro