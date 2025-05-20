Elle Fanning cast as Effie Trinket in 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

The odds are ever in Elle Fanning's favor.

She has been cast as Effie Trinket in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate made the announcement in a post shared to its social media on Tuesday.

Fanning will play the younger version of the character that was originated by Elizabeth Banks in the 2012 film The Hunger Games. Banks went on to reprise the role in its following three sequels.

This upcoming film is an adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins. It will be directed by Francis Lawrence.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Effie serves as Haymitch Abernathy's stylist for the 50th annual Hunger Games, which he ends up winning.

Lionsgate also recently announced that Molly McCann and Iona Bell will portray the characters Louella and Lou Lou in the upcoming film. They join a cast that will be led by relative newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch.

The rest of the previously announced cast includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang and Ralph Fiennes, who will portray the villainous President Snow.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

