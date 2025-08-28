Eras Tour dancer Jan Ravnik joins 'Dancing with the Stars' season 34

A new pro dancer is ready to "shake it off" and compete on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

Jan Ravnik was announced Thursday on Good Morning America as the newest pro dancer to take his talents to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom.

Ravnik most recently traveled the world as a backup dancer on Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.

"I traveled all around the world with the Eras Tour and now I'm coming to the ballroom stage with 'Dancing With the Stars,'" Ravnik said in an exclusive message on GMA. "The Mirrorball never goes out of style and we are ready to win it."

The celebrity with whom Ravnik will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on the new season of DWTS has not yet been announced.

The full season 34 cast of Dancing with the Stars will be revealed on GMA Sept. 3 at 7 a.m. ET.

The new season of DWTS will premiere Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and streams the next day on Hulu.

Last season, Joey Graziadei made DWTS history by becoming the first Bachelor star to win the Mirrorball Trophy, alongside his pro partner, Jenna Johnson.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and Hulu.

