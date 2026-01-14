Everything you need to know about this year’s Rock The Country music festivals

This year, 8 events are happening across the country

Rock The Country Music Festivals
By Jimmy Larrabee

This week, organizers from the annual Rock The Country music festivals announced the lineups and dates for all 8 of their 2026 music festivals. Here are all the details on each event:

Bellville, Texas

  • Dates: May 1st and 2nd
  • Location: Austin County Fairgrounds - Bellville, TX
  • Lineup
    • May 1st
      • Jason Aldean
      • Ella Langley
      • Chase Matthew
      • Shenandoah
      • Josh Meloy
      • Josh Ward
      • Gannon Fremin & CCREV
      • Gracee Shriver
      • Tommy Acker
    • May 2nd
      • Kid Rock
      • Brantley Gilbert
      • Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners
      • Diamond Rio
      • Tanner Usrey
      • Logan Ryan Band
      • Jackson Wendell
      • Connor Hicks
      • Callie Prince
  • Get tickets

Bloomingdale, Georgia

  • Dates: May 29th and 30th
  • Location: Ottawa Farms - Ottawa Farms, GA
  • Lineup
    • May 29th
      • Kid Rock
      • Miranda Lambert
      • Ian Munsick
      • Shenandoah
      • Mackenzie Carpenter
      • Jon Langston
      • Eddie and the Getaway
      • Kasey Tyndall
      • Connor Hicks
    • May 30th
      • Jelly Roll
      • Treaty Oak Revival
      • Josh Turner
      • Tyler Braden
      • Cole Goodwin
      • Carter Faith
      • Jay Webb
      • Landon Smith
      • Averie Bielski
  • Get tickets

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Dates: June 27th and 28th
  • Location: W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, SD
  • Lineup
    • June 27th
      • Kid Rock
      • Treaty Oak Revival
      • Chris Janson
      • Uncle Kracker
      • Colt Ford
      • Demun Jones
      • Sadie Bass
      • Colton Bowlin
      • Tyler Halverson
    • June 28th
      • Headliner TBA
      • Brantley Gilbert
      • The Marshall Tucker Band
      • Ashley Cooke
      • Austin Snell
      • Atlus
      • Shaylen
      • Allie Colleen
      • Connor Hicks
  • Get tickets

Ashland, Kentucky

  • Dates: July 10th and 11th
  • Location: Boyd County Fairgrounds - Ashland, KY
  • Lineup
    • July 10th
      • Jelly Roll
      • Lynyrd Skynyrd
      • Brantley Gilbert
      • Austin Snell
      • 501Bryze
      • Demun Jones
      • The Jack Wharff Band
      • CieraTheRapper
      • Connor Hicks
    • July 11th
      • Riley Green
      • Gavid Adcock
      • Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners
      • Lauren Alaina
      • Dillion Carmichael
      • Jay Webb
      • Colton Bowlin
      • Jesse Howard
      • Paxton Peay
  • Get tickets

Anderson, South Carolina

  • Dates: July 25th and 26th
  • Location: Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center - Anderson, SC
  • Lineup
    • July 25th
      • Creed
      • Brantley Gilbert
      • Gretchen Wilson
      • Morgan Wade
      • Lakeview
      • Hayden Blount
      • Highway Home
      • Connor Hicks
      • Mac Hankins and the Moonlighters
    • July 26th
      • Shinedown
      • Ludacris
      • Parmalee
      • Chase Matthew
      • Fox N’ Vead
      • Neon Union
      • Bottomland
      • Eddie and the Getaway
      • Kenny Whitmire
  • Get tickets

Hastings, Michigan

  • Dates: August 8th and 9th
  • Location: Barry Expo Center - Hastings, MI
  • Lineup
    • August 8th
      • Kid Rock
      • Brantley Gilbert
      • Ashley Cooke
      • Uncle Kracker
      • Cole Goodwin
      • Demun Jones
      • Sons Of Habit
      • Ava Hall
      • Connor Hicks
    • August 9th
      • Jason Aldean
      • Treaty Oak Revival
      • Chase Mattew
      • Shenandoah
      • The Creekers
      • Danny Worsnop
      • Sadie Mass
      • Colton Bowlin
      • Scott Wolverton
  • Get tickets

Ocala, Florida

  • Dates: August 28th and 29th
  • Location: Florida Horse Park - Ocala, FL
  • Lineup
    • August 28th
      • Brooks & Dunn
      • Artist TBA
      • Lauren Alaina
      • Shenandoah
      • McCoy Moore
      • Dalton Davis
      • Sadie Bass
      • Connor Hicks
      • Emmy Moyen
    • August 29th
      • Blake Shelton
      • Artist TBA
      • Ludacris
      • Mark Chesnutt
      • Fox N’ Vead
      • Ashland Craft
      • Joe Jordan
      • Kenny Whitmire
      • Callie Prince
  • Get tickets

Hamburg, New York

  • Dates: September 11th and 12th
  • Location: Erie County Fairgrounds - Hamburg, NY
  • Lineup
    • September 11th
      • Headliner TBA
      • Hank Williams Jr
      • Chris Janson
      • Shenandoah
      • Cole Goodwin
      • The Jack Wharff Band
      • Dalton Davis
      • Connor Hicks
      • Emmy Moyen
    • September 12th
      • Kid Rock
      • Gavin Adcock
      • Nelly
      • Josh Ross
      • Sadie Bass
      • Sons Of Habit
      • Joe Jordan
      • Kenny Whitmire
      • Callie Prince
  • Get tickets

Which festival do you want to attend and why? Leave us a comment below or send us an open mic request on our station app.

