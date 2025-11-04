From fan favorites to flops: All the shows canceled or ending in 2025

The end of the year signals cancellations and series finales for many shows across TV and streaming networks.

See if any of your favorites are hitting the chopping block or ending this year.

ABC:

The Conners

Doctor Odyssey

Lucky 13

The Good Doctor

AMC:

Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (renewed for fourth and final season)

Apple TV+

Acapulco

Mythic Quest

Schmigadoon

Silo

Still Up

Sunny

Time Bandits

CBS

After Midnight

Blue Bloods

CSI: Vegas

FBI: International

FBI: Most Wanted

NCIS: Hawaii

So Help Me Todd

SWAT

The Equalizer

Poppa’s House

The Neighborhood

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Young Sheldon

The CW:

All American

Disney+

Andor

Goosebumps

E!:

E! News

Fox:

9-1-1: Lone Star

Alert: Missing Persons Unit

The Great North

Rescue Hi-Surf

The Cleaning Lady

Freeform:

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix

FX:

Dave (on pause)

The Old Man

What We Do in the Shadows

HBO:

And Just Like That

The Comeback

House of the Dragon

My Brilliant Friend

Somebody Somewhere

The Franchise

The Righteous Gemstones

HGTV:

Battle on the Beach

Farmhouse Fixer

Married to Real Estate

Hulu:

Black Cake

Death and Other Details

How to Die Alone

Mid-Century Modern

Solar Opposites

This Fool

The D’Amelio Show

The Handmaid’s Tale

Life & Beth

UnPrisoned

Max:

Bookie

Duster

Julia

Our Flag Means Death

The Sex Lives of College Girls

MTV:

Catfish

Ridiculousness

NBC:

Found

Grosse Pointe Garden Society

La Brea

Lopez vs Lopez

Night Court

Suits LA

Netflix:

Big Mouth

Break Point

Cobra Kai

Fubar

Girls5eva

Heartstopper

KAOS

The Last Airbender

No Good Deed (infinite pause)

Queer Eye

Outer Banks

Obliterated

Pulse

Ratched

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Survival of the Thickest

The Brothers Sun

The Recruit

The Residence

The Sandman

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

The Waterfront

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Unstable

The Upshaws

The Witcher

Wolf King

You

Paramount:

Dexter: Original Sin

Frasier

Happy Face

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Yellowjackets

Yellowstone

Peacock:

Based on a True Story

Bel-Air

Bupkis

Hysteria!

Laid

Mr. Throwback

Teacup

Prime Video:

Almost Paradise

The Bondsman

The Boys

Butterfly

Citadel: Diana

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Clean State

Cruel Intentions

Dinner with the Parents

Harlem

My Lady Jane

Neighbours

On Call

Outer Range

Motorheads

The Legend of Vox Machina

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh

The Sticky

The Summer I turned Pretty

Wheel of Time

Upload

Showtime:

The Chi

Starz:

BMF

Hightown

Outlander

USA:

Resident Alien