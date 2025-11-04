Fans think Post Malone will perform Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show after teaser video

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone headline a very collaborative Country Music Association Awards
By Woody

The Dallas Cowboys posted a teaser video over the weekend saying "It’s almost time to reveal our performer for The Salvation Army’s #RedKettleKickoff this Thanksgiving on CBS."

Fans flooded the comment section of the post with their guesses and Post Malone seemed to be the most popular. Post makes sense. He is one of music’s biggest stars, a native Texan, and a Dallas Cowboys superfan.

What do you think?

