Fast food news: McDonald's makes another announcement that will turn heads and wallets!

The meal deal begins on June 25.

McDonald's $5 meal deal FILE PHOTO: McDonald’s is considering a $5 menu offering to lure back customers who have complained that the fast-food restaurant has raised its prices too high. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Nick Roberts

In the early summer McDonald’s launched a $5 value meal that helped bring folks back to the fast food giant.

It included:

  • Your choice of a McDouble Burger or McChicken Sandwich.
  • Small French Fries
  • A four-piece Chicken McNuggets
  • Small Drink

It’s a lot of food for your money! Back in the early summer they announced it would be only for a limited time and would end in the fall. Due to success of the value meal, McDonald’s has announced that they are extending the offer until the end of 2024. That’s right. We’ve seen other fast-food restaurants like Wendy’s, Rally’s, Burger King and many others also get in the value meal game.

Have you tried it? Does this deal bring you back to the golden arches? Let us know in the comments below.

