Felicidades! Paramount+ already renews new 'Dora' animated series for second season

Dora, the CG-animated reboot of the classic kids show Dora the Explorer, has been renewed by Paramount+ for a sophomore season, a month after its debut on the streamer.

The Nickelodeon Animation-produced show follows its plucky, titular bilingual heroine, voiced by Diana Zermeño, on all new adventures with her monkey pal Boots (Asher Colton Spence).

In the announcement, Paramount+'s executive VP of programming Jeff Grossman said he's "thrilled that our audience has already embraced Dora," calling the show "an incredible opportunity to introduce this beloved character and iconic franchise to a whole new generation."

President of Paramount and Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Naito enthused, "Our audiences have embraced the new Dora series with open arms, and it's incredible how she continues to capture the imaginations of preschoolers around the world with her extraordinary rainforest adventures."

Naito added, "We can't wait for kids to discover all of the new fantastical places and colorful characters in the second season while learning and playing along with their good friend Dora."

The original Dora the Explorer series ran on Nick from 2000 to 2014 and spawned a 2019 live-action movie starring Isabela Moner as the adventurer.

The new series features the original voice of Dora, Kathleen Herles, as Dora's mom, Mami.

