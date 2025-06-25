Ferris Bueller’s vest was auctioned off

Ferris Bueller's Day Off LOS ANGELES - JUNE 11: The movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", written and directed by John Hughes. Seen here from left, Mia Sara as Sloane Peterson, Matthew Broderick as Ferris Bueller and Alan Ruck as Cameron Frye. Initial theatrical release June 11, 1986. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images)
By Kato

I absolutely loved Ferris Bueller’s Day Off as a kid. The teacher calling out Bueller’s name was my childhood line that I had all my friends quoting. Ferris Bueller’s iconic vest was auctioned off earlier this week for $279,400.

The vest was purchased by a collector in December 2022 for $143,750. The owner decided to sell the vest because of the movie’s 40th anniversary.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!