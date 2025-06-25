Ferris Bueller’s vest was auctioned off

I absolutely loved Ferris Bueller’s Day Off as a kid. The teacher calling out Bueller’s name was my childhood line that I had all my friends quoting. Ferris Bueller’s iconic vest was auctioned off earlier this week for $279,400.
If you buy the Ferris Bueller vest at @Sothebys, you also get 15 other items. pic.twitter.com/6Cae7lYB7m— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 5, 2025
The vest was purchased by a collector in December 2022 for $143,750. The owner decided to sell the vest because of the movie’s 40th anniversary.