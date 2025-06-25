Ferris Bueller’s vest was auctioned off

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 11: The movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", written and directed by John Hughes. Seen here from left, Mia Sara as Sloane Peterson, Matthew Broderick as Ferris Bueller and Alan Ruck as Cameron Frye. Initial theatrical release June 11, 1986. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

I absolutely loved Ferris Bueller’s Day Off as a kid. The teacher calling out Bueller’s name was my childhood line that I had all my friends quoting. Ferris Bueller’s iconic vest was auctioned off earlier this week for $279,400.

If you buy the Ferris Bueller vest at @Sothebys, you also get 15 other items. pic.twitter.com/6Cae7lYB7m — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 5, 2025

The vest was purchased by a collector in December 2022 for $143,750. The owner decided to sell the vest because of the movie’s 40th anniversary.