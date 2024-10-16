Find out how popular Halloween is in your town

Have you ever wanted to know how your town stacks up against others when it comes to Halloween candy, costumes, and decorations in the Miami Valley and America? Well, now you can find out thanks to Instacart.

The scare score is calculated to determine which zip codes were the “Halloween-iest,” Instacart used purchase data from last October.

The tool calculates how much of the following was purchased per zip code:

Ounces of candy per person

Costume items per person

Decor items per person

This data helps create an initial score out of 100. Instacart also provides a candy index, costume index, and decor index score.

These are the towns in the Miami Valley with some of the Halloween-liest scores

Beavercreek

Centerville

Lebanon

Oakwood

Springboro

Tipp City

Troy

Want to see how your town/zip code scores? Check out all of the scores across the Miami Valley and the rest of America at Trickortreat.Instacart.com