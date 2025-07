Fireworks are back in Kettering this Friday

E.L. Hubbard photography The crowd watches the fireworks at the close of Kettering's annual "Go 4th" Fourth of July celebration at Delco Park Sunday, July 4, 2010.

Fireworks will be happening in Kettering on Friday night over at Delco Park.

They will have a kids zone, food trucks, live music, and Fireworks to wrap up the night.

Schedule

6-9 pm Fun Kids Zone

6-10 pm Food Trucks

6-9:59 pm Summer music with a DJ

10 pm Fireworks

More information on Kettering Go 4th 2025