First wave of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 10 cast announced

The first wave of contestants taking part in Bachelor in Paradise season 10 have crashed to shore.

ABC has announced the names of the familiar faces from Bachelor Nation who will hit the beach in the premiere episode.

They include Alexe Godin from The Bachelor season 29; Bailey Brown, also from season 29 of The Bachelor; Brian Autz from The Bachelorette season 21; Dale Moss from The Bachelorette season 16; Hakeem Moulton from The Bachelorette season 21; Jeremy Simon, also from The Bachelorette season 21; Jess Edwards from The Bachelor season 28; Jonathon Johnson from The Bachelorette season 21; Justin Glaze from The Bachelorette season 17 and Bachelor in Paradise season 8; Kat Izzo from The Bachelor season 27 and Bachelor in Paradise season 9; Kyle Howard from The Bachelorette season 17; Lexi Young from The Bachelor season 28; Ricky Marinez from The Bachelorette season 21; Sam McKinney and Spencer Conley, both from season 21 of The Bachelorette; and Zoe McGrady from The Bachelor season 29.

Those 16 cast members aren't the only ones living it up on the beach. For the first time, members of the Golden series will make appearances on the show. The Golden Bachelor's Leslie Fhima and The Golden Bachelorette's Gary Levingston are set to appear. Additional cast announcements can be expected.

This landmark 10th season of Bachelor in Paradise takes place on a brand-new beach. The cast members will be joined in Costa Rica by host Jesse Palmer, bartender Wells Adams and fan-favorite Hannah Brown, who joins the show as the head of Paradise Relations and will introduce the brand-new Champagne Lounge.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres July 7 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

