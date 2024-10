Luke Bryan Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 19, 2023 Luke Bryan brought down the house for the final show of the 2023 Houston Rodeo! Such an amazing artist, so many great songs! (Mike Lanier)

If you need a break from work or the kids and just need a minute to smile, watch this! Some country artists can truly move on stage, others are just funny as hell to watch! Luke and Blake, I’d like to see y’all have a dance off! Better get that ice bath ready afterwards fellas!