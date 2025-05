Fleet of Oscar Mayer Weinermobiles to compete in Wienie 500 ahead of Indianapolis 500

FILE PHOTO: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Visuals on April 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Oscar Mayer)

Racing fans and hot dog lovers will come together Friday afternoon in Indianapolis as Oscar Mayer announces the Wienie 500!

The event will turn the fleet of 6 hot dogs on wheels against each other in a race around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The inaugural race is Friday, May 23rd at 2pm. More information on the event can be found here.