Food Network star Duff Goldman recovering after run-in with drunk driver

Celebrity baker and Food Network star Duff Goldman was left injured after a drunk driver crashed into his vehicle.

On his Instagram, alongside a photo of a hand mummified in bandages, Goldman wrote, "On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters [sic] birthday. Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags."

He added, "A drunk driver had swerved into my lane on a windy country road."

Goldman was apparently the passenger in the vehicle, and all parties survived the crash — but he faces a "long road to recovery," he noted in the post Sunday.

The 49-year-old baker added, "for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke."

While the Ace of Cakes veteran says he's thankful to be alive, he vented, "My daughter almost didn't have a dad because this guy was stupid."

He added, "There’s no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse. Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you’re drinking don’t drive, and if you’re driving, don't drink."

Duff got plenty of support from followers, including fellow celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito, who offered his services. "Thank god all is ok. Happy to stand in for birthdays and bar-mitzvahs," he joked.

