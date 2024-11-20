- Dippin’ Dots Sundaes are expected to make their debut at Kroger stores in early 2025, with more locations rolling out later in the year. The triple-layered treats will come in two varieties: Cookies ‘N Cream and Cotton Candy. I know that fans are excited about this, can’t wait to try it myself.
- Lays has officially reintroduced a “limited time flavor” to its range of delectable chips—Lay’s Nashville Hot Chicken—on customer demand. The flavor was discontinued in 2020. Why they would discontinue such a wonderful item, I will never understand! Can’t wait to get my hands on these again.
Food news: Lays brings back an item and fan favorite ice cream coming to Kroger
