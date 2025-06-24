Former teen idol Bobby Sherman dies

Former teen idol Bobby Sherman has passed away at the age of 81.

The news was announced on Instagram by his wife, Brigitte Poublon Sherman, on actor John Stamos' page. Stamos wrote, "From one ex teen idol, to another - rest in peace Bobby Sherman."

"It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman," read the statement from Brigitte. "Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage."

"I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was—brave, gentle, and full of light," she added. "As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world—words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished. He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye."

Sherman rose to fame in the late '60s and early '70s with songs like "Little Woman," written by Danny Janssen, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other hits included "Julie, Do You Love Me," "La La La (If I Had You)" and "Easy Come, Easy Go."

Sherman also gained fame as an actor. He starred on the ABC comedy Western Here Come the Brides, which ran for two seasons, and the series Get Together, a spinoff of The Partridge Family, which lasted 14 episodes. He also made guest appearances on shows like Emergency!, The Mod Squad, Murder She Wrote and Frasier.

