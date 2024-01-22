The fourth 'Expendables' movie tops the heap for 44th annual Razzie Awards

It's that time of year again: A day before Hollywood celebrates its best of the year with Oscar nominations comes the salute to the worst, the nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards.
The fourth Expendables movie, Expend4bles, led the pack with seven nominations, followed by The Exorcist: Believer with five, tied with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
On the not-so-superhero side, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania tied Shazam: Fury of the Gods with four, and the horror film Meg 2: The Trench earned three.
The 44th annual Razzie "winners" will be unveiled on the now traditional "Oscar Eve," Saturday, March 9.
Here are the nominations:
WORST FILM
Expend4bles
The Exorcist: Believer
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST ACTOR
Russell Crowe - The Pope's Exorcist
Vin Diesel - Fast X
Chris Evans - Ghosted
Jason Statham - Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight - Mercy
WORST ACTRESS
Ana de Armas - Ghosted
Megan Fox - Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek - Magic Mike's Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez - The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren - Shazam! Fury of the Gods
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Cattrall - About My Father
Megan Fox - Expend4bles
Bai Ling - Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu - Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson - Five Nights at Freddy's
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Douglas - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson - Confidential Informant
Bill Murray - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as "The Pope") - The Pope's Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone - Expend4ables
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" - Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans - Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum - Magic Mike's Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of...Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST DIRECTOR
Rhys Frake-Waterfield - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green - The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed - Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh - Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley - Meg 2: The Trench
WORST SCREENPLAY
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of...Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey
