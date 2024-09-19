Francis Ford Coppola apparently gives his own 'Megalopolis' a 5-star review

Francis Ford Coppola's star-studded, mostly self-funded, pet project Megalopolis can't seem to avoid controversy regarding its reviews.

While he has said he didn't know how possibly AI-generated fake reviews ended up on a now-deleted trailer for his movie, this latest hiccup literally has his name on it.

Megalopolis now appears on the film enthusiast social media platform Letterboxd, and its user reviews are as mixed as pro critics' critiques have been — however, among those cineastes who gave the movie a five-star review is apparently one Francis Ford Coppola.

The filmmaker didn't elaborate on the project, for which he's spent decades and a fortune of his own money to get to theaters.

One user of the platform wasn't nearly as kind, snarking Megalopolis "is to Coppola what This Is Me Now…is to J.Lo."

Ouch.

Incidentally, also among Coppola's few Letterboxd recommendations are The Last Showgirl — the Pamela Anderson film that happens to be directed by his granddaughter Gia, and which has been getting legitimately glowing reviews; 2023's The Good Half, directed by Robert Schwartzman, who is Coppola's nephew; and Between The Temples, a 2024 film starring his other nephew — and Schwartzman's brother — Jason.

Megalopolis hits theaters Sept. 27.

