'Freakier Friday' gets summer 2025 release date

Freakier Friday has a release date.

On Friday, Walt Disney Studios announced that the highly anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday will arrive in theaters on Aug. 8, 2025.

Disney also shared an image from the film of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as Tess and Anna Coleman in what appears to be a scene of them finding out that they've switched bodies, as they did in the first film.

The Freaky Friday sequel was announced in June as filming for the project had begun. At the time, Disney released a fun photo of Curtis and Lohan sitting outside each other's trailers on set.

In August at D23 in Anaheim, California, the duo announced that Freakier Friday would be the official title for the film.

They told Good Morning America in an interview that the sequel is "freakier."

"The switches, the music, comedy," Lohan said.

"The emotion," Curtis added. "You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can't tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there's just more emotion."

Curtis also described the film as a "love letter to mommies."

"It's a love letter to mommies and daughters and families," Curtis said. "This is a love letter to them to just being mothers and the beauty of it all."

In addition to Curtis and Lohan, Chad Michael Murray will return as Jake, who was Anna Coleman's crush in the first film.

Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao will also return in the film.

