'Furiosa' reportedly revved up $3.5 million in Thursday sneak previews

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga revved up $3.5 million in Thursday night preview screenings, Deadline is reporting.



The trade is projecting the George Miller film's take to be $40 million when the checkered flag is waved at the end of the Memorial Day weekend.

Both the sneaks and the projection are slightly behind the 2015 opening of Mad Max: Fury Road, though Furiosa's prospects are looking good, with a Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score of 95% so far.

Fury Road, starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, ended up with a worldwide take of more than $379 million; it was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning six.

Furiosa has Anya Taylor-Joy playing the younger version of Theron's character from that film.

