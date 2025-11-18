GameStop to hold “Trade Anything Day”

GameStop store in a mall
Store closings FILE PHOTO: GameStop said that more store closings are coming.
By Woody

Well, this could get interesting.

GameStop announced that they will be holding “Trade Anything Day” at their stores across the country on December 6th. This means, you can anything you want to trade in, as long as the item fits inside a 20x20x20 GameStop box.

There are some guidelines though. Customers will receive store credit for their items as long as they don’t include weapons, drugs, explicit material, jewelry, outdated electronics, or things resembling body parts. GameStop will also not accept animals, dead or alive, unless they are taxidermy.

