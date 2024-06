Florida gas prices may have peaked for the year, AAA says

Gas prices were about 40 cents higher yesterday than they were on Monday. While I was driving through Huber Heights yesterday, I saw prices as high as $3.69.

Kara Hitchens with AAA said the spike mainly has to do with refinery and maintenance issues, as well as last week’s heat wave.

“The heat index was in the hundreds, that really impacts how much the refinery can work and put out gas so they had to cut back on on their production at that time,” Hitchens said.