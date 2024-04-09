Geena Davis to be awarded CinemaCon's Viola Davis Trailblazer Award

The annual CinemaCon is underway in Las Vegas and will run through April 11, when Geena Davis will receive the Viola Davis Trailblazer Award during the annual industry expo's Big Screen Achievement Awards.

"Geena Davis exemplifies the true essence of a trailblazer in Hollywood for not only her remarkable film career, but also in her tireless advocacy championing underrepresented voices in film and other forms of media," said Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, adding, "We could not be more honored to present her with the second ever Viola Davis Trailblazer Award."

The Oscar-winning actress' film credits include Thelma & Louise, Tootsie, The Fly, Beetlejuice, The Long Kiss Goodnight and Stuart Little.

Other honorees that evening will include Geena's fellow Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o (Star of the Year); Emmy winner Amy Poehler (CinemaCon Vanguard Award); Deadpool & Wolverine's Shawn Levy (Director of the Year); Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn (Breakthrough Performer of the Year); Dan Stevens (Award of Excellence in Acting); Barbie's Ariana Greenblatt (Rising Star of 2024), and Dennis Quaid (Cinema Icon Award).



